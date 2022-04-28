Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tom Brady Breaks Down In Tears While Talking About Being A Dad To His 3 'Amazing' Children

CLIP04/28/22
Also available on the nbc app

Tom Brady is one proud dad. The 44-year-old football star got emotional while talking about being a father to his three kiddos during a candid episode of ESPN series "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" this week. "I've got a family that I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me," he tearfully shared.

Appearing:
Tags: Tom Brady, news, lifestyle
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.