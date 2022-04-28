Also available on the nbc app

Tom Brady is one proud dad. The 44-year-old football star got emotional while talking about being a father to his three kiddos during a candid episode of ESPN series "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" this week. "I've got a family that I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me," he tearfully shared.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution