Also available on the NBC app

Ex-NFL player Reche Caldwell was shot and killed at his Florida home on June 6, 2020, his mother, Deborah, told the Tampa Bay Times. Deborah said the police informed her that they believe Reche was the victim of a possible robbery. Several of Reche's former teammates and sports stars, including Emmitt Smith and Tom Brady, posted their sympathies via social media after the sad news broke.

Appearing: