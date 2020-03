Also available on the NBC app

Tom Brady's kiddos are paving their own way! The New England Patriots quarterback got super candid with Men's Health about how all three of his children are marching to the beat of their own drums. The NFL icon revealed that while his oldest son loves sports, his younger son is not so into it. The 42-year-old admitted that it was hard for him to come to terms that his little guy "likes different things."

Appearing: