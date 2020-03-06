Also available on the nbc app

Let's taco 'bout "The Masked Singer." Tom Bergeron joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to chat about his time on the hit FOX show. Tom revealed why he chose the Taco as his top-secret disguise, sharing that it was that or a jellyfish. "You don't want to hear something singing that you might get stung by," he quipped. Plus, the "Dancing with the Stars" host revealed which performance made him a total "wreck." You can check out "The Masked Singer" Wednesday nights on FOX.

Appearing: