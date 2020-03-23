Also available on the NBC app

For athletes across the globe, it looks like the road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be just a bit longer. This Summer’s games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to longtime International Olympics Committee member Dick Pound. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," he told USA Today Sports. Meanwhile, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an earlier statement that the organization would decide how to proceed with the games in the next four weeks.

