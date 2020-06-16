Kate Hudson Shows Off Daughter Rani Rose's Eclectic Style And Says Toddler Has A 'Makeup Obsession'
Todrick Hall is opening up about using his platform amid Pride month and nationwide protests, and praising his friend Taylor Swift for speaking out. Todrick will present a special live musical performance on Friday, June 19 at 7pm PT/10pm ET as part of HBO’s first-ever digital Pride. Their Human By Orientation site will provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community through daily virtual events beginning on June 18.