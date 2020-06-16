Also available on the nbc app

Todrick Hall is opening up about using his platform amid Pride month and nationwide protests, and praising his friend Taylor Swift for speaking out. Todrick will present a special live musical performance on Friday, June 19 at 7pm PT/10pm ET as part of HBO’s first-ever digital Pride. Their Human By Orientation site will provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community through daily virtual events beginning on June 18.

