Aly and Gia Lyerly are back! The "Tiara Twins" chatted with Access Daily's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about their time on "Toddlers & Tiaras." The sisters recalled what they remembered from filming the hit TLC show and revealed what they would do differently if they could do the series all over again. Aly and Gia also shared what their lives have been like since their high-stakes beauty performances captivated the nation. You can find out more about the sisters on "Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now," which is available to stream now on discovery+.

