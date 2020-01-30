Also available on the NBC app

Two-and-a-half-year-old Joseph Tidd was born without a hand, but being differently abled has not stopped him from living his best life. The toddler, who is affectionately known as Jojo, plays sports, goes rock climbing and has even done basketball tricks with a Harlem Globetrotter! "Jojo is a wonderful person. Even though he has one hand, he can do anything!" his 5-year-old sister Addie told All Access co-host Scott Evans when he visited the kids and their parents in Orlando, Fla.

