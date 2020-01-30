Access
WEEKDAYS

Toddler Born Without Hand Proves Nothing Is Impossible: Inside His Incredible Story

CLIP01/29/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Two-and-a-half-year-old Joseph Tidd was born without a hand, but being differently abled has not stopped him from living his best life. The toddler, who is affectionately known as Jojo, plays sports, goes rock climbing and has even done basketball tricks with a Harlem Globetrotter! "Jojo is a wonderful person. Even though he has one hand, he can do anything!" his 5-year-old sister Addie told All Access co-host Scott Evans when he visited the kids and their parents in Orlando, Fla.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Children, kids, family, parenting, disabilities, toddler, Access hollywood, Human Interest
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

3 Generations Of Black Men Have Powerful Talk In Viral Video
CLIP 06/09/20
Is There A 'Glee' Curse? Inside The Show's Controversies & Tragedies
CLIP 06/09/20
MTV Fires 'The Challenge's' Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments
CLIP 06/09/20
Ivy League Student Who Grew Up Homeless Tells Her Inspiring Story
CLIP 06/09/20
Couple Gets Engaged At Black Lives Matter Protest: Their Sweet Story
CLIP 06/09/20
Authorities May Know How Madeleine McCann Died
CLIP 06/09/20
Bar Refaeli Signs Plea Deal In Tax Evasion Case, Mom Will Serve 16 Months In Prison (Report)
CLIP 06/09/20
'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Over Racist Actions Toward Faith Stowers
CLIP 06/09/20
Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson Send Pizzas To Victims Of Sex Trafficking & Exploitation
CLIP 06/09/20
Prince Philip Poses Alongside Queen Elizabeth In Rare Photo To Mark 99th Birthday
CLIP 06/09/20
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Racial Injustice
CLIP 06/09/20
George Floyd's Funeral Attended By Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum & More
CLIP 06/09/20
Wayne Brady Turns Table On 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' Race Joke
CLIP 06/09/20
Niecy Nash Claims Police Pulled Taser On Her Son In A Traffic Stop
CLIP 06/09/20
Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Will Likely Work For A Living, Says Prince Edward's Wife
CLIP 06/09/20
Al Roker & Craig Melvin Get Honest About Black Fatherhood
CLIP 06/09/20
Yvette Nicole Brown Says Fight Against Racial Inequality Is Out Of Black Peoples' Hands
CLIP 06/09/20
Porsha Williams Details Encounter With KKK At 6: ‘They Threw Rocks At Us’
CLIP 06/09/20
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Share Romance Update: We're 'Excited For The Future' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/09/20
Jennifer Lopez Offers To Meet Fan For #AllInChallenge: 'We All Need To Come Together'
CLIP 06/09/20
Kate Middleton Takes Virtual Tour Of Addiction Treatment Center
CLIP 06/09/20
Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell & More Celebrate ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 10th Anniversary
CLIP 06/09/20
Sophie Turner Claps Back At Fan Who Questioned Black Lives Matter Protests
CLIP 06/09/20
Jamie Foxx Shares Heartbreaking Story Of Teaching Kids About Black Lives Matter Movement
CLIP 06/09/20
Brotherly Dance Duo Leaves 'AGT' Stunned With Emotional & Acrobatic Routine (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 06/08/20
Dr. Mike's Best Summer Tips For Staying Safe During Coronavirus
CLIP 06/08/20
Couple Who Married At Protest Calls Moment 'Once In A Lifetime' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 06/08/20
Student Makes M.I.T. History As First Black Female Student Body President
CLIP 06/08/20
Toddlers Hugging Wow Internet & Their Dads React
CLIP 06/08/20
Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Chilling Methods Broken Down
CLIP 06/08/20
Vanessa Bryant's Lawsuit Claims Kobe's Death Cost Family 'Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars'
CLIP 06/08/20
Tyler Cameron Slams 'All Lives Matter' Comment In Powerful Post About Racism | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/08/20
Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Passes Away At 69
CLIP 06/08/20
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick & More Mourn Ex-NFL Player Reche Caldwell’s Death In Fatal Shooting
CLIP 06/08/20
Prince Harry's Aunt Says She Tried To Help Meghan Markle: 'I Just Hope They Will Be Happy'
CLIP 06/08/20
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Throw Cutest Fancy Tea Party For Luna & Miles
CLIP 06/08/20
Stormi Webster Gets Snuggled By Kylie Jenner In Sweet Pic: ‘My Remedy For Everything’
CLIP 06/08/20
Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson Styling Their 3-Year-Old Daughter's Hair
CLIP 06/08/20
Prince Andrew Hits Back At ‘Misleading’ Request For Testimony In Jeffrey Epstein Case
CLIP 06/08/20
YouTuber & 'X Factor' Contestant Trevi Moran Comes Out As Transgender Woman
CLIP 06/08/20
Maude Apatow Admits That Dad Judd Apatow ‘Wasn’t Super On Board’ With Her Doing ‘King Of Staten Island’
CLIP 06/08/20
Newlyweds Proud To Be Symbol Of Love After Joining Black Lives Matter Protest On Wedding Day
CLIP 06/08/20
Pete Davidson Has ‘No Idea’ Why People Are So Interested In His Love Life
CLIP 06/08/20
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Get Candid About Him Leaving Reddit
CLIP 06/08/20
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter Protest
CLIP 06/08/20
Beyoncé, Barack Obama, Lady Gaga & More Send Off Class Of 2020 With Moving Graduation Speeches
CLIP 06/08/20
Sarah Paulson, Jonathan Van Ness & More Stars Criticize J.K. Rowling For Tweets 'Targeting Trans People'
CLIP 06/07/20
BTS Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter
CLIP 06/07/20
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Join Black Lives Matter Protest
CLIP 06/06/20
'Fast & Furious' Star Jordana Brewster Separates From Husband Andrew Form (Report)
CLIP 06/06/20
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Volunteer With Prince William In Never-Before-Seen Family Photo
CLIP 06/06/20
Black Lives Matter Leader Reacts To New Arrests In George Floyd's Death
CLIP 06/05/20
Police Identify New Suspect In Case Of Madeleine McCann's 2007 Disappearance
CLIP 06/05/20
Playon Patrick, Teen Who Introduced Barack Obama, Shares Inspiration Behind Powerful Speech
CLIP 06/05/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Calling Activists To Support Black Lives Matter Movement
CLIP 06/05/20
Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Charlize Theron & More Honor Breonna Taylor For Birthday
CLIP 06/05/20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Post For Gianna's 8th Grade Graduation
CLIP 06/05/20
Alexis Ohanian Resigns From Reddit & Urges Them To Replace Him With Black Candidate
CLIP 06/05/20
Meghan Markle Makes Sponsorship To Charity In Archie’s Name
CLIP 06/05/20
Jenna Bush Hager Emotional Over Late Grandfather George H.W. Bush's Best Advice
CLIP 06/05/20
Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr. & More NFL Stars Ask ‘What If I Was George Floyd’ In Powerful Video
CLIP 06/05/20
See Romantic Moment Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Got Engaged In France
CLIP 06/05/20
Selena Gomez Giving Her Social Media To Black Lives Matter Leaders
CLIP 06/05/20
Lea Michele Accused Of Mocking Trans Model Plastic Martyr
CLIP 06/05/20
Spike Lee Finds Hope Seeing 'White Brothers and Sisters Arm-In-Arm With Black Brothers and Sisters'
CLIP 06/05/20
‘Riverdale’ Executive Producer Apologizes To Vanessa Morgan: ‘She’s Right. We’re Sorry’
CLIP 06/05/20
4-Year-Old TikTok Superman Shows Off His Adorable Wink
CLIP 06/04/20
Kirk Franklin Calls Keedron Bryant 'A Voice In The Middle Of The Wilderness'
CLIP 06/04/20
'Home Town' Stars Ben & Erin Napier Tell Their Sweet Love Story
CLIP 06/04/20
Kanye West Donates $2M, Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd's Daughter
CLIP 06/04/20
Did Kate Middleton's Close Friend Betray Her For Tatler Magazine Article?
CLIP 06/04/20
Jay-Z Sends Private Jet To Ahmaud Arbery's Family's Attorney Ahead Of Preliminary Hearing
CLIP 06/04/20
YouTuber Myka Stauffer Investigated By Authorities After Rehoming Adopted Son Huxley
CLIP 06/04/20
Lauren London Opens Up About Gun Violence & Teaching Sons About Police Brutality
CLIP 06/04/20
’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Deavan Says She & Jihoon Have Their ‘Lowest Points’ This Season
CLIP 06/04/20
Jake Paul Charged With Trespassing After Allegedly Joining Looters at George Floyd Protest
CLIP 06/04/20
Carrie Underwood Felt Guilty For Anger Toward God After Suffering 3 Miscarriages
CLIP 06/04/20
Piers Morgan Gets Into Heated Fight With Rudy Giuliani Over George Floyd Protests
CLIP 06/04/20
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Asks 'Where Is Our Leader?' In Black Lives Matter Speech
CLIP 06/04/20
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have ‘Heavy Hearts’ Over Systemic Racism
CLIP 06/04/20
Meghan Markle Says 'George Floyd's Life Mattered' In Tearful Commencement Address
CLIP 06/04/20
Dakota Johnson Calls Grandma Tippi Hedren A 'Lion Whisperer'
CLIP 06/03/20
Mark Wahlberg Says 'Rock Star' Was His Favorite Film To Shoot
CLIP 06/03/20
Kevin Hart Surprises Zookeeper With Life-Changing Gifts & She Reacts
CLIP 06/03/20
First Adopted Gerber Baby's Family Shares Her Special Story
CLIP 06/03/20
George Floyd's Daughter Wants To Be A Doctor When She Grows Up
CLIP 06/03/20
'When They See Us': Ava DuVernay Calls Out The 'Real Human Stories' Behind Racial Injustice
CLIP 06/03/20
President Obama Says Young People Give Him Hope In Powerful Town Hall
CLIP 06/03/20
K-Pop Fans Flood #WhiteLivesMatter Hashtag With Fancams & Anti-Racist Messages
CLIP 06/03/20
Kelly Ripa Empathizes With Black Mothers On Son's 23rd Birthday: 'I Just Pray That There Is Peace'
CLIP 06/03/20
The Queen Will Celebrate Her Birthday With A Scaled-Back Trooping The Colour Ceremony
CLIP 06/03/20
Demi Burnett Admits She 'Fought A Lot' With Boyfriend Slater Davis In Quarantine| Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/03/20
Kristen Bell Proud Of Daughter's Uniqueness: She 'Doesn't Wear Any Clothes During The Day'
CLIP 06/03/20
John Boyega Fights Back Tears During Impassioned Speech At Black Lives Matter Rally
CLIP 06/03/20
Shangela Salutes Black Lives Matter Movement: 'Pride Was Born Out Of Protest'
CLIP 06/03/20
Jennifer Lopez Gives Advice On How To Join Black Lives Matter Movement
CLIP 06/03/20
Vanessa Morgan Says 'Riverdale' Makes Black Characters 'Sidekicks' & Pays Her The 'Least'
CLIP 06/03/20
Amber Riley Gives Powerful Performance Of Beyoncé's 'Freedom' At George Floyd Protest
CLIP 06/03/20
Ashton Kutcher Gives Tearful Explanation On Why 'All Lives Matter' Is 'Missing The Point'
CLIP 06/03/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.