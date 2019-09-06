Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Reveals A Suicide Attempt Led To Hospitalization

Also available on the NBC app

Todd Chrisley and his formerly-estranged son Kyle got super candid about the 27-year-old's recent health crisis on an episode of "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life," Kyle admitted. The heartbreaking news comes just a week after Todd shared on Instagram that his eldest son was doing "great" after being hospitalized.

Appearing: