Todd Chrisley Slams Woman Over Comment About His Biracial Granddaughter

Todd Chrisley took a stand for his family. The reality star recently posted a photo with his 7-year-old granddaughter Chloe. Someone commented on the photo, “Im sorry I don’t like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids.” Todd responded saying, “Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will, I will pray that god tempers your heart and (that) he grants you clarity.”

