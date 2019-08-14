Todd Chrisley 'Pigeonholed His Defense' By Publicly Denying Tax Evasion, Legal Expert Says

Also available on the NBC app

Todd and Julie Chrisley are in some hot water. Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl stopped by Access Live to break down Todd and Julie's 12-count indictment on alleged tax evasion, which also includes charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The lawyer explains how the reality star "pigeonholed his defense" by publicly denying the charges in a lengthy Instagram post. Alison also predicts how many years in prison the couple could realistically be facing.

