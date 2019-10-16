Todd Chrisley Is 'Concerned' About Daughter Savannah's Edgy New Pixie Cut

Kane Brown Breaks Down In Tears Over Late Drummer While Accepting CMT Award
CLIP 10/17/19
Savannah Chrisley is rockin' out with new hair! The "Growing Up Chrisley" star debuted an edgy pixie cut on Instagram after making the decision to ditch her chin-length blond bob. "Ladies…do what you want to do," she posted. "Don't base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc. on a man and what he wants. It's our world and they just live in it." But while the 22-year-old got lots of compliments on her cool 'do and confidence, her dad Todd Chrisley didn't seem too pleased with the style!