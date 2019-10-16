Todd Chrisley Is 'Concerned' About Daughter Savannah's Edgy New Pixie Cut

Also available on the NBC app

Savannah Chrisley is rockin' out with new hair! The "Growing Up Chrisley" star debuted an edgy pixie cut on Instagram after making the decision to ditch her chin-length blond bob. "Ladies…do what you want to do," she posted. "Don't base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc. on a man and what he wants. It's our world and they just live in it." But while the 22-year-old got lots of compliments on her cool 'do and confidence, her dad Todd Chrisley didn't seem too pleased with the style!

