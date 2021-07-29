Also available on the nbc app

Todd Chrisley is sending a message of love to his estranged daughter, Lindsie, after she announced plans to divorce her husband, Will Campbell.The father of five addressed Lindsie’s divorce directly on his podcast “Chrisley Confessions” on Thursday. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up with again this morning with my press requests. I do not wish a divorce on any family, certainly not after going through one and seeing what it did to Lindsie and Kyle,” he said.

