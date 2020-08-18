Also available on the nbc app

Todd Chrisley recently posted a selfie on Instagram writing, “As you might have guessed, @juliechrisley didn’t like the facial hair so i am back to basic and boring.” The snap caused some to think the reality star might have gotten some plastic surgery. One commented, “Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?” He responded writing, “Actually I didn’t.” He went on to share the secret to his youthful glow: lasers, facials and botox.

