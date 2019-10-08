Todd Chrisley And Wife Julie Settle $2 Million State Tax Evasion Case

Also available on the NBC app

Last week, Todd and Julie Chrisley reached a settlement with the Georgia Department of Revenue, in which they were cleared of claims they'd evaded nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016, according to a press release from their rep. Per the release, a two-year investigation conducted by the department found that the reality TV duo owed less than $77,000 in overdue state taxes due to one year of incorrect filing. Despite this chapter of their legal drama coming to a close, the Chrisleys still face 12 federal counts of tax evasion, wire fraud and other financial crimes for allegedly dodging federal taxes in those same years – charges to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Appearing: