Todd Chrisley and wife Julie are steeped in legal drama following a 12-count indictment from a federal grand jury in Atlanta, Access confirms. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars are accused of tax evasion, wire fraud and more in the sweeping charges, which also named their accountant, Peter Tarantino. Todd spoke out in a lengthy Instagram message one day ahead of the indictment and maintained that he and his wife have committed no wrongdoing.

