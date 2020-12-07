Main Content

'Today's' Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death Of Husband: Some 'Forevers Are Much Too Short'

Bobbie Thomas is mourning the death of her husband. The "Today" show contributor took to Instagram to reveal that her husband, Michael Marion, passed away at the age of 42. "Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone," she wrote. "With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it's so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don't. One thing we all have is kindness."

