'TODAY' Hosts Surprise Dylan Dreyer With Heartwarming Baby Shower To Celebrate Son No. 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and more "TODAY" show stars surprised pregnant weather anchor Dylan Dreyer with a lavish baby shower at Fishbowl at the Dream Midtown in Manhattan! Access Hollywood was there to capture the big moment and talk to Dylan about her little one on the way. Plus, Craig Melvin spilled to Access that he knows the name of the baby boy – but he's not telling! "TODAY" viewers can see more of Dylan's baby shower on the show's third hour on Dec. 4.

