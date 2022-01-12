Also available on the nbc app

In a trailer for her new TLC reality series, "I Am Shauna Rae," the 22-year-old described herself as a woman "stuck in the body of an 8-year-old." The brain cancer survivor stands at 3'10" and stopped growing young due to an issue with her pituitary gland, as a result of her treatments. Shauna tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover all about her story, the challenges she's faced and the message she wants to share. "I Am Shauna Rae" premieres Jan. 11 at 10/9c on TLC.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution