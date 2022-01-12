Main Content

TLC Star Shauna Rae, 22-Year-Old Who Looks 8, Says Online Dating 'Is Such A Complicated Process'

In a trailer for her new TLC reality series, "I Am Shauna Rae," the 22-year-old described herself as a woman "stuck in the body of an 8-year-old." The brain cancer survivor stands at 3'10" and stopped growing young due to an issue with her pituitary gland, as a result of her treatments. Shauna tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover all about her story, the challenges she's faced and the message she wants to share. "I Am Shauna Rae" premieres Jan. 11 at 10/9c on TLC.

