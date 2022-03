Also available on the nbc app

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne chatted with Access Hollywood about taking the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards alongside singer Brittney Spencer. T.J. also got candid about publicly coming out last year and shared that if his story encouraged anyone else to live their truth, that's worth more than "anything we'll achieve tonight."

