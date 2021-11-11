"It truly was shocking in the best way," TJ Osborne told Access Hollywood following their CMA win. Brothers Osborne won the 2021 CMA for vocal duo of the year. The award show was a milestone for TJ, who publicly came out as gay in February. He said the response from parents who want to help their kids has been the most surprising. "One of the coolest things we have in this business is the ability to have an impact and that is greater than truly than the fame and the fortune," he explained.

