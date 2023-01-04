Main Content

T.J. Holmes’ Ex Marilee Feibig Slams His 'Lack of Discretion' Over Amy Robach Romance

CLIP01/04/23

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out about the "GMA 3" co-hosts romance with Amy Robach. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter." Marilee's divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, told Dailymail.com. The statement comes just days after T.J. and Amy were spotted packing on the PDA while vacationing in Miami, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: TJ Holmes, marilee fiebig, Amy Robach, affair, GMA, romance
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.