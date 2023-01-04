T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out about the "GMA 3" co-hosts romance with Amy Robach. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter." Marilee's divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, told Dailymail.com. The statement comes just days after T.J. and Amy were spotted packing on the PDA while vacationing in Miami, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

