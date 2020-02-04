'Titanic's' Cora AKA Alex Owens-Sarno Remembers Leonardo DiCaprio As 'The Sweetest Guy Ever'

Also available on the NBC app

It's been more than two decades since child star Alex Owens-Sarno was Jack Dawson's "best girl" Cora in "Titanic." In the first installment of our "Child Star: All Grown Up" series, Access Hollywood talks to Alex about her memories auditioning for the film and her iconic dance scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, who she called "the sweetest guy ever." "He would order me peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in between takes. I would sit on his little lap and just be like, 'Hi, it's my friend!'" she recalled.

