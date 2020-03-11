Also available on the NBC app

It's a "House Party" reunion! Tisha Campbell joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about her new show "Outmatched," which airs Thursday nights on FOX. Tisha opened up about why her two kids were the reason she joined the series. Tisha also gave an amazing update on her eldest son, revealing that he got into the college of his dreams. Plus, watch Tisha's priceless reaction to former "House Party" co-star Christopher 'Kid' Reid crashing her interview!

Appearing: