T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Tears Up Talking About Her Dad’s Gynecologist Comments

CLIP06/17/20

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah is speaking out. The rapper’s daughter appeared on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” where she spoke out about past controversial comments her dad made about going to the gynecologist with her. Deyjah also told her cousins about how her dad treats her brothers differently than her and she feels it’s unfair and also says she hopes to be “more connected” to her kids one day as opposed to her relationship to her dad.

