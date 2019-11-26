Tina Turner Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday With Inspiring Video: 'I Look Great, I Feel Good'

Also available on the NBC app

Tina Turner is living her best life at 80! The iconic singer took to Instagram to post a video of herself in honor of her milestone birthday. "Yes, I’m 80," Tina began. "How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this. How is this?" she continued. "Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman."

Appearing: