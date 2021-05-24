Also available on the nbc app

Tina Knowles spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. She shared what it’s like being at the award’s show following the Covid-19 pandemic. After fans were recently surprised to learn that the name “Beyoncé” was actually Tina’s maiden name and she reacted to the news, “Yes my maiden name, I thought everybody knew that - I’m the original Beyoncé.” She continued, “The OG, yeah you know it's funny because on my passport obviously Beyoncé is on that because it's on my birth certificate, and people say, ‘Oh, how did you change your name to her name?’ and I'm like, ‘That's my name, she got my name I had it first.’”

