Tina Knowles Pens Emotional Birthday Tribute To Beyoncé: 'God Sent You'

Also available on the NBC app

From one great mom to another! Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles wrote the most heartwarming tribute in honor of her superstar daughter's 38th birthday. Tina declared that she has no "shred of doubt" that God "sent" her eldest child during a time of emotional struggle, when Tina was grieving the loss of her own mother. Queen Bey got her special day off to an early start alongside husband Jay-Z, thanks to a surprise cake at the Made in America Festival. She also received touching Instagram shoutouts from pals including Kelly Rowland and Laverne Cox.

Appearing: