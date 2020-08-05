Tina Knowles is urging the U.S. version of Vogue to make a change. The businesswoman took to social media this week to celebrate the new September issue of British Vogue, which features many activists of color on its multiple covers and was shot by Black photographer Misan Harriman. "Kudos to this wonderful Man Mr. Edward [Enninul]!! Editor of 'British Vogue' for boldly putting our beautiful Activists on the cover! When will American Vogue step up and hire more Black Photographers for cover shoots? We're waiting...” she wrote.

