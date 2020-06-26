Also available on the nbc app

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Tamika Palmer are joining forces to fight for expanded voting access. Tamika, the mother of Breonna Taylor, signed Knowles’ open letter to Congress urging for the passage of the HEROES Act, which would fund absentee voting and make it more accessible to go to the polls amid the pandemic. Tamika also reacted to the firing of one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of her daughter and tearfully expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she’s received in the fight for justice for Breonna.

