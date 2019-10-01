Access
Timothée Chalamet Spills On Pivotal Scene With Girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp In 'The King' (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP10/01/19
Timothée Chalamet and director David Michôd chatted with Access Hollywood about his role as young King Henry V in Netflix's upcoming release "The King." The 23-year-old Oscar nominee gushed about the role and revealed how he got into fighting shape for the epic medieval drama. "Oh man, if I didn't train, I'd still be in the hospital," Timothée joked. "There was a big physicality portion to it. There was trying to get good on horseback and with the swords and with the various instruments at play." Plus, he also spilled details on his pivotal scene in the film with real-life girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp!

