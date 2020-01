Also available on the NBC app

Timothée Chalamet knows how to have a good time! The actor shared a series of fun photos from the set of his new film, "Little Women." In one fun moment, the actors is seen snacking on some fries with his co-star Meryl Streep. In another one he does a silly pose with Emma Watson who throws up a peace sign. "Little Women" hits theaters on Christmas.

Appearing: