Timothée Chalamet wishes his PDA with now-ex girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp hadn't been quite so public. The Oscar nominee reflected on a viral moment from his relationship with the actress, when they were snapped kissing on a yacht in Capri after the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Timothée revealed in a new interview with GQ that he thought his and Lily's outing was a private memory to cherish forever, until he realized more people had witnessed their canoodling than he thought.

