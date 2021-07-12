Also available on the nbc app

Timothée Chalamet has an A-list support system at Cannes! The actor stepped out with his “French Dispatch” co-stars at the high-profile film festival on Monday, leaning on castmate Tilda Swinton’s shoulder in one cute moment. The pals also joined hands and put their arms around each other while posing for the cameras. Both Timothée and Tilda brought out all the style stops for their appearance, with the actor sporting a shimmering Tom Ford suit and Tilda choosing bold colors in an avant-garde and tuxedo-inspired ensemble by Haider Ackermann. The film’s all-star cast includes Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro and more, who were all on hand for the red carpet premiere alongside director Wes Anderson.

Appearing: