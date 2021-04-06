Also available on the nbc app

Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp back together? After the exes were both recently spotted in New York City just a few streets away from each other, which promoted fan speculation, a source told InTouch that the pair are officially back together and they're both super happy. "Their relationship is going really well. They’re a private couple and are keeping their romance out of the spotlight. It works better for them that way," the insider shared.

