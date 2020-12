Also available on the nbc app

It looks like a new Hollywood couple is heating up – and it's quite a surprise! Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez are sparking some major romance speculation after the two were snapped together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, packing on the PDA! In photos published by the Daily Mail, the two were not shy about showing their affection while enjoying the hot summer sun together.

