Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet encouraged their fans to vote. The duo went on Instagram Live together while the actor waited in-line to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. "Right now I'm literally voting, at my early voting station in New York at Madison Square Garden which feels particularly metaphorical because I've been many great things happen here. So I'm hoping another great thing happens today,” the ‘Lady Bird’ actor shared with Selena. The “Rare” singer voted by mail earlier this week and shared photos of her mail-in ballot on her Instagram.

