Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Bring The Fashion For ‘Dune’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

CLIP09/03/21

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya served some serious looks at the premiere of "Dune" on Friday. The co stars posed together at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and shut down the red carpet. Zendaya rocked a tight nude Balmain dress and stunning green Bulgari necklace and ring. Timothee wore an all black Haider Ackerman look. He accessorized it with black sunglasses, but eventually took them off as he continued making his way down the carpet. The duo also posed individually before joining their castmates Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and more for a group photo.

Tags: Timothée Chalamet, zendaya, Dune Premiere, Venice Film Festival
