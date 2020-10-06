Also available on the nbc app

Tim McGraw is such a romantic! The country crooner and his equally talented wife, Faith Hill, marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, and Tim celebrated their milestone by writing his longtime love the sweetest social media tribute. “These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments.... We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together,” he gushed in part. He added, “It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side.”

