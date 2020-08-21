Also available on the nbc app

Tim McGraw is set to release his 15th solo album, "Here on Earth." His first LP was released back in 1993, just three years before he met the love of his life, Faith Hill. When Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover asked the country star what he fell in love with about Faith right away, he said her smile won him over "right off the bat." "When she shook your hand and looked at you, her smile, she just lights up the room and still does. Still does it to me every time I see it," he gushed. Tim also told Kit all about his new music and his love for his mom, who appeared in the music video for the album's first single, "I Called Mama." "Here on Earth" drops on Aug. 21.

