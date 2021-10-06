Main Content

Tim McGraw Reflects On Proposing To Faith Hill In Romantic Video For 25th Wedding Anniversary

CLIP10/06/21

Tim McGraw is looking back on the day Faith Hill agreed to spend forever by his side! The "Neon Church" singer and his country songstress wife marked their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To celebrate, Tim recorded an Instagram video of himself telling the story of the way he asked Faith to be his wife. He captioned it, "25 years later and it's still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith."

Tags: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, celebrity, music, entertainment, marriage, country
