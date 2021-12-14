Also available on the nbc app

Tim McGraw knows how to hang on to a good thing! The "1883" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about working with wife Faith Hill on their anticipated "Yellowstone" prequel and why he related so much to his character's fatherhood journey. And, Tim praises Faith as "the backbone" of their family and jokes that after 25 years of marriage she had "plenty of reasons" to pull off a slapping scene between their characters as well as she did! "1883" premieres Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount Plus.

