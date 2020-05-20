Also available on the NBC app

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter didn't know they were superstars until her teenage years! Maggie McGraw tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about the country music A-listers raising her and her sisters mostly out of the spotlight and how it kept them grounded. Maggie goes on to spill details on her band, Sister Supply, and admits that she prefers rock music to country! And, she recalls the time she was "stunned" meeting Prince Harry and shares how mom Faith is her best friend. The singer then discusses giving back through Feed the Frontline, which partnered with CMT for a Virtual Benefit Concert streaming on CMT social May 20. Maggie is VP of the Nashville chapter and said her parents are thrilled to not only perform at the event but also proud to see her leading such a great cause. Tim will also perform for CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year special on June 3 at 8 PM ET.

