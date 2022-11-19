Main Content

Tim Allen Shares Update On Jay Leno After Visiting Him In Hospital: His 'Face Looks Great'

11/18/22

Tim Allen is sharing an update on his friend Jay Leno's condition after he suffered serious burns in a car fire earlier this week. "Jay is good. … [His] face looks great," he said when he was spotted outside of the hospital after visiting him. Access shares a look at the visit. In other celebrity news updates of the week, Matthew Perry and Brendan Fraser were both honored at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Nov. 18. Access spoke with both stars on the red carpet before their big night.

