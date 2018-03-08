Tim Allen Breaks His Silence On Roseanne Barr's Firing: 'That's Not The Rosie I Know'

Tim Allen opened up to reporters at the "Last Man Standing" panel at the Television Critics Association's Press Tour on Thursday about Roseanne Barr's firing.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, tim allen on fox, tim allen interview, television, tim allen 2018, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, access, tim allen last man standing fox, entertainment, tim allen images, tim allen last man standing, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, tim allen tv shows, tim allen, entertainment news, tv, tim allen roseanne, tim allen fox, tim allen nancy travis
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.