Tilda Swinton is getting personal about her personal life by revealing that she identifies as queer. The 60-year-old opened up about her sexuality in a candid interview with British Vogue, “I’m very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. I always felt I was queer – I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it’s my world.” The “Suspiria” star has been dating artist Sandro Kopp since 2004. The iconic actress is also a proud mom to twins Honor and Xavier, whom she shares with her ex John Byrne.

