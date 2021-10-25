Main Content

TikTok Stars The Nae Nae Twins, Pitman Sisters, & More Model The Trendiest Halloween Costumes

CLIP10/25/21
Kalika Blake joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily at Universal Studios Hollywood to show off all the trendiest Halloween costumes this season being modeled by TikTok stars. The Nae Nae Twins, Ace Anderson, Gabrielle Reyes, The Pitman Sisters, and Matisse Rainbolt showed off some iconic pop culture looks ranging from Britney Spears��� styles to outfits from Netflix���s hit series ���Squid Game.��� The Nae Nae Twins even taught Mario some of their signature moves.

Tags: Tiktok stars, Halloween, Kalika Blake, costume
