Also available on the nbc app

Kalika Blake joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily at Universal Studios Hollywood to show off all the trendiest Halloween costumes this season being modeled by TikTok stars. The Nae Nae Twins, Ace Anderson, Gabrielle Reyes, The Pitman Sisters, and Matisse Rainbolt showed off some iconic pop culture looks ranging from Britney Spears��� styles to outfits from Netflix���s hit series ���Squid Game.��� The Nae Nae Twins even taught Mario some of their signature moves.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 7 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution