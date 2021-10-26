Main Content

TikTok Star Pleads Not Guilty To Double-Murder Shooting Of Estranged Wife & Another Man

TikTok star Ali Abulaban has pleaded not guilty for an alleged double homicide of his wife and another man. The 29-year-old, who is known on TikTok under his handle @JinnKid and has nearly a million followers, made the plea at his arraignment in San Diego Superior Court on Tuesday, according to multiple local news outlets. Abulaban was arrested last Thursday and charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, per San Diego Sheriff's Department jail records.

