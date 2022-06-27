Main Content

TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols Pleads For Answers After Son Is Shot Dead Before 19th Birthday

CLIP06/27/22

Tik Tok Star, Ophelia Nichols, is emotionally pleading for answers after her son was killed the day before his 19th birthday. "My son was murdered," she said in a new video shared with her more than 7 million followers. Over the weekend, the social media sensation's youngest son, Randon, was reportedly shot and killed in Mobile, Alabama. "I know they're out there in my town…they're out there living and breathing when my son is dead," she said through tears. An investigation is still ongoing.

Tags: ophelia nichols, mama tot, tater tots, Tik Tok, randon, dead, Shot
