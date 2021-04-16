Also available on the nbc app

The Ghost Adventures team was back at it again investigating the legendary Joshua Tree Inn where Country Rock pioneer Gram Parson’s tragically died in 1973. Despite a warning from Zak Bagans, TikTok star Loren Gray decided to join the team for the night to uncover if Gram Parson’s spirit still haunts the hotel to this day. The Joshua Tree Inn episode of Ghost Adventures is streaming now on Discovery+.

Appearing: